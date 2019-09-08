|
|
Gary L. McMaster
Hanover - Gary L. McMaster, 65, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home.
Born on Monday, June 21, 1954 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Merle L. McMaster, Sr. and Aliene V. Thoman McMaster. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara McMaster; sister, Fay Staub; and granddaughter, Mehkiah Shelton. A 1972 graduate of Hanover Senior High School, Gary worked as a Form & Fill at Snyder's of Hanover for 25 years. He was a member of the Hanover AmVets Post #22, McSherrystown Moose Lodge #720, and the McSherrystown Home Association.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica A. McMaster of Hanover, and Angie L. Calaman and her husband, Eric, of Dover; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; six siblings, Merle McMaster, Jr., John McMaster, Keith McMaster, Louise Leister, Jean Sutter, and Kim McMaster; and his best friend of forty years, Don Strausbaugh.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7PM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, with Certified Celebrant Kasie J. Morris officiating. The family will be receiving friends at a viewing two hours prior to the service. Burial for Mr. McMaster will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019