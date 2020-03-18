|
Gene T. Sordillo
Hanover - Gene Thomas Sordillo, 76, entered into God's eternal care on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home.
Born on Saturday, March 6, 1943 in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Erminio and Bertha Evelyn Tucker Sordillo. Gene was a 1960 graduate of Newburyport (MA) High School and was a Vietnam veteran having served with the US Marine Corps. Following his military service of more than 15 years, he was employed by the US Government. He enjoyed history and his time as a Civil War reenactor.
Survivors include two sons, Paul T. Sordillo and his wife, Rachael, of Hull, MA and Joseph S. Sordillo of Beaufort, NC; four grandsons, Nathan, Jackson, Conner and Tyler Sordillo; a brother, Donald Sordillo and his wife, Jean; two sisters, Demetra C. Wittmann and Darlene Marie Gladding; and three cats whom he adored.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 23, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020