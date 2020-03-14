|
Geneva M. Messinger
Hanover - Geneva M. Messinger, 88, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born April 25, 1931, in Carroll County, MD she was the daughter of the late Sterling and Bessie (Geiman) Jones. Geneva was the loving wife of the late Cleason L. Messinger who died January 24, 2016.
Geneva was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Littlestown, PA. She worked for the Style Shop for many years until her retirement.
Geneva enjoyed animals especially her cats Butchie and Lynny.
Geneva is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Gobrecht and her husband Harold.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Geneva's life will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Geneva's memory to Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020