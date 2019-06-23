|
George K. Wherley Sr.
Littlestown - George K Wherley Sr., 96 of Littlestown died Thursday June 20 at Hanover UPMC. George was the husband of Lucille A. Spangler Wherley who died December 23, 2012. They were married for 66 years. Born June 20, 1923 in Littlestown, he was the son of the late Howard T. and Louella M. King Wherley.
George attended Littlestown High School and served in the Army During World War II. He was in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. George was owner operator of Littlestown Arco for 24 years retiring in 1983.
Surviving is his daughter in law Diane M. Wherley of Littlestown, Granddaughter Lisa Zimmerman and Ryan of Reading andGrandson Douglas Wherley and Amber of Hanover. His great grandchildren, Madilyn, Grant, Parker, Harper and Keana Wherley and George and Henry Zimmerman. George was predeceased by his son George K. Wherley Jr. in 2009 and brother Herman H. Wherley.
George was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, Littlestown American Legion, V.F.W., F.O.E. and Alpha Fire Company. Bonneauville CWV, McSherrystown Home Association, K of C and Elks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday June 24 at 10 A.M. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Rev. C. Anthony Miller Celebrant. There will be a viewing Sunday June 23 from 4-6 at Little's Funeral Home with prayers at 6. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Military Honors will be conducted by the Littlestown Allied Veterans Council. Contributions have been asked to go to his Church, 29 South Queen St., Littlestown PA 17340.
Published in Evening Sun on June 23, 2019