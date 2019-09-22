|
George M. Hankewycz, Sr.
Hanover - George M. Hankewycz, Sr., 76, entered into rest on Monday September 16, 2019 at Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret R. Hankewycz.
He was born May 23, 1943 in Lviv, Ukraine. The son of the late Sofron and Irene (Sczutka) Hankewycz.
George worked as a machinist for Baltimore Gas and Electric for 23 years and later for CSX for 15 years.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
He is survived by five children: Mark Hankewycz, Annette Foreman, Nikki Kline, David Hankewycz, Kevin Hankewycz, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, two siblings Roman Hankewycz and Veronica McFeaters. George was preceded in death by a son George M. Hankewycz , Jr. and a brother Michael Hankewycz.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 22, 2019