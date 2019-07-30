Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for George Morningstar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. Morningstar


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George M. Morningstar Obituary
George M. Morningstar

Hanover - George M. Morningstar, 81, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the York Hospital.

Born July 18, 1938 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Donald H. and Amy I. (Kitzmiller) Morningstar. George was the loving husband of Beverly E. (Kuhn) Morningstar with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

George was a 1957 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was a maintenance mechanic for J.E. Baker company for 25 years until his retirement in 2003. He was also a lifelong farmer.

Mr. Morningstar was a member of St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, Hanover, PA as well as the Hanover AMVETS Post 22 ad the McSherrystown Moose.

George was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them. His hobbies included farming, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, George is survived by three children, Donald A. Morningstar, Martin A. Morningstar and wife Belinda L. and Sherry L. Morningstar and companion Wayne Kirby all of Hanover, PA, five grandchildren, Jessica, Crystal, Matthew, Mark, and Lacey, and two brothers, Thomas Morningstar of New Oxford, PA, and Jerry A. Morningstar and wife Nadine of Glenville, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Morningstar, and one sister, Donna J. Daum.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com .
Published in Evening Sun on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now