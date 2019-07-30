|
George M. Morningstar
Hanover - George M. Morningstar, 81, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the York Hospital.
Born July 18, 1938 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Donald H. and Amy I. (Kitzmiller) Morningstar. George was the loving husband of Beverly E. (Kuhn) Morningstar with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
George was a 1957 graduate of New Oxford High School. He was a maintenance mechanic for J.E. Baker company for 25 years until his retirement in 2003. He was also a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Morningstar was a member of St. Bartholomew's United Church, ELCA, Hanover, PA as well as the Hanover AMVETS Post 22 ad the McSherrystown Moose.
George was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved spending time with them. His hobbies included farming, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by three children, Donald A. Morningstar, Martin A. Morningstar and wife Belinda L. and Sherry L. Morningstar and companion Wayne Kirby all of Hanover, PA, five grandchildren, Jessica, Crystal, Matthew, Mark, and Lacey, and two brothers, Thomas Morningstar of New Oxford, PA, and Jerry A. Morningstar and wife Nadine of Glenville, PA. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Morningstar, and one sister, Donna J. Daum.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com .
Published in Evening Sun on July 30, 2019