George P. Greger
Hanover - George P. Greger, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care on Thursday, December 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born August 21, 1927 in Glenside, PA. He was the son of the late Peter and Millie (Testa) Greger. George was the loving husband of Grace Greger (deceased) with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
George served in the Navy as a Sea Bee during World War II and retired from A&P food stores after 47 years. During that time, he was nominated for Supervisor of the Year several times. In addition, he was responsible for organizing a display that became the "World's Largest Cookie-Cracker Display," rumored to be in the Guinness Book of World Records.
After retirement, he became active in the Woodbridge Valley Civic Association and began his second career calling Bingo in the area as well as serving as Santa Clause to disadvantaged youth and neighborhood children. He was inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizen Hall of Fame in 2001.
He then moved to Homewood at Plum Creek and continued his active ways. Considered by many as the unofficial 'Mayor of Homewood at Plum Creek', he coordinated a popular wine social, was known as the king of bingo, chaired the food committee, was active in the men's group morning coffee, organized birthday parties for residents, performed in over 15 Homewood plays and strutted in several fashion shows. He continued to act as Santa Clause for the young and young at heart.
He was a consummate story and joke teller and wrote a column of jokes for the Homewood newsletter, Plum Line, called "Strictly for Laughs by George Greger." He also was an avid gardener and maintained plots in both the community garden and behind the Windows Dining Room, growing fresh vegetables and herbs for the chefs.
In 2019, George was named a Hometown Hero for his service in the military and has a flag with his picture on York Street, Hanover. George was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA.
George is survived by his children, George P. Greger - Holt and wife Nansi of Pittsboro, NC, Stephen R. Greger and wife Amanda of Elmira, NY and Deborah G. Miller of Sykesville, MD; 3 grandchildren, Casey Bernath, Jessica Greger, and Erin Greger; three step-grandchildren, Cody Ripley, Chase Ripley, and Owen Ripley; two great granddaughters, Rose Marie Bernath and Eden James Bernath; and one sister, Josephine 'Pheen' Penecale. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John & Bobby Greger; and one sister, Marie Penecale.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hannover, PA, with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Church. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church Cemetery, Glenside, PA at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019