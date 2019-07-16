George W. Rappoldt, Jr.



Hanover - George W. Rappoldt, Jr. of Hanover, passed away, July 15, 2019 at Homewood. Born in Carroll County, MD on September 3, 1933, he was the youngest son of George W. Rappoldt, Sr and Ida (Gardner) Rappoldt. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen (Martin) Rappoldt and children Barbara Fuhrman and husband George, Teresa Stickles and husband Robert, and Gary W. Rappoldt and wife Patti. Surviving are grandchildren Wesley, Wayne, Will and Wade Fuhrman, Caleb and Erin Bailey Stickles, and Kaitie Rappoldt Morgan, Geoffrey Rappoldt and Jacob Rappoldt and great grandchildren, Mitch, Alley, Austin, Brody, Branson, and Hailey Fuhrman. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Ann Simmons of Winchester TN. He was predeceased by his seven brothers and sisters.



He was a member of the Black Rock Church of the Brethren, where he served on the Properties Committee. In his early years, he was a dairy farmer. He also worked at Black and Decker and as a carpenter for Irvin F. Rappoldt, builder. He retired from P H Glatfelter in 1997 after 24 years of service.



A lifelong farmer, he enjoyed traditional farming practices, and family and friends will remember him for his pig roasts, butchering, and ketchup and cider making. He tended a large garden and especially loved his roses and azaleas. One of his greatest pleasures was growing and giving neighbors sweet corn every summer. As a 4-H leader, he held many woodworking workshops, teaching youth the importance of sanding and finishing their project.



A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A memorial service to celebrate and remember George's life will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Omni Room at Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA. with his Pastor the Rev. Brandon Grady officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In addition to floral tributes, contributions may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329.



Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on July 16, 2019