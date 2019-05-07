Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Oxford Cemetery
George Wisner


1924 - 2019
George Wisner Obituary
George Wisner

New Oxford - George E. Wisner, 95, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek nursing home in Hanover. He was the husband of Ruth Jane (Taughinbaugh) Wisner.

George was born March 12, 1924 in Hanover, the son of the late Robert E. and Anna (Stahl) Wisner.

George was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in WWII, a member of the First Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and was employed for over 30 years with PCA (formerly Timbar and Oxford Container).

In addition to his wife Ruth, George is survived by two sons, John Wisner and George Wisner, II, both of New Oxford.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10 AM at the New Oxford Cemetery, with Rev. Elizabeth D. George officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Group. There will be no viewing. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, PA.17350, or a charity of one's own choice. The Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 7, 2019
