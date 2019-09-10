Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet U.C.C.
265 Two Churches Rd
East Berlin, PA
Gerald A. Pennabaker Sr.


1931 - 2019
Gerald A. Pennabaker Sr. Obituary
Gerald A. Pennabaker, Sr

East Berlin - Gerald A. "Levi" Pennabaker, Sr, 88, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East Berlin. He was the husband of the late Sabina (Leiby) Pennabaker, who died October 5, 2000.

Gerald was born June 19, 1931, in Cross Keys, the son of the late George W. and Lula (Marshall) Pennabaker.

Gerald is survived by two sons, Gerald A. Pennabaker, Jr, of Biglerville and John A. Pennabaker and his wife ReAnna, of East Berlin, three grandchildren, Amber Pennabaker, Victoria Pennabaker and John Pennabaker, II, a great granddaughter, Lilly Reaver, and a sister Betty Covert.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12 PM, at Mt. Olivet U.C.C., 265 Two Churches Rd, East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
