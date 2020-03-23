Services
Feiser Funeral Home Inc
306 Harrisburg St
East Berlin, PA 17316
(717) 259-7131
Gerald E. Myers

Gerald E. Myers

Manchester - Gerald E. Myers, 92, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary D. (Study) Myers, who died August 1, 2008.

Gerald was born May 4, 1927, in Adams Co., the son of the late Bruce R. and Minnie M. (Shultz) Myers.

Gerald was a former member of St. Paul's "Red Run" Church in East Berlin, where he served on church council. He was a graduate of East Berlin High School, and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester, Washington Grange #1949, York/Adams Pomona Grange, and the PA State Grange.

Gerald is survived by two daughters, Judy G. Strock and her husband Nevin of Schuylkill Haven, and Joan M. Harden and her husband Jesse of Wellsville, four grandchildren, Angie Dewald, Jessica Stover, Gregory Strock and Jesse Harden, three great grandchildren, and his companion, Esther Bollinger of Manchester. He was predeceased by a great grandson, Zachary Dewald, and a sister, Evelyn Myers.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Run Cemetery Association, C/O Judy Jarvis, 16 Red Run Church Rd, East Berlin, PA 17316. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
