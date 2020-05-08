|
|
Gerald Smith
Hanover - Hanover
Gerald L. Smith, age 83, entered into God's eternal care, with his family by his side on May 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of Shelvia L. Smith and the late Lois D. (King) Smith.
Gerald was born in Dover on April 12, 1937 and was the son of the late Oscar H. Smith and Neurine M. (Laughman) Smith. He graduated from Dover High School and He proudly served his country in the US Army and the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He worked as a dump truck driver for James J. Ambrosius Paving in Glenville for many years prior to retiring. He was an avid hunter, and also enjoyed fishing and riding his tractors. He loved serving in his church by performing music on his vibraphone and also helping out and mowing at Penn Grove Retreat.
He is survived by his daughter Sandra J. Marks and husband Raymond Jr, of Felton, his son Scott Smith of New Oxford; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his stepson Donald Mikesell and his wife Jeannie of Littlestown; 4 step grandchildren and 1 step great grandchild.
Due to COVID 19 guidelines, a graveside service will be held privately by the family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Grove Retreat, 6419 Pamadeva Rd., Hanover PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2020