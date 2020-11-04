Geraldine A. Livingston
York Springs - Geraldine A. Livingston, 87, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville.
Geraldine was born September 22, 1933, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Mervin J. and Rosa M. (Griffie) Livingston.
Geraldine retired from the PA Credit Union League, and was also employed at H.A.C. and Hamilton Township. She was a member of Irishtown Fire Co., and York springs Fire Co.
Geraldine is survived by a son, Jay F. Livingston and his wife Priscilla of New Oxford, her former daughter-in-law, Ellen Livingston of New Oxford, five grandchildren, Shawn Rhodes, James Rhodes and his wife Emily, Shannon Strausbaugh and her husband Jeff, Reba Crowl, and Wyanet Crowl, and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 AM, at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Irishtown Fire Co., 934 Irishtown Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to York Springs Fire Co., 312 Main St, York Springs, PA 17372. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
