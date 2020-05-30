Geraldine D. "Deanie" Greenholt
Hanover - Geraldine "Deanie" D. (Bubb) Greenholt, 84, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center.
Born July 4, 1935 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Maurice E. and Helen (Berwager) Bubb. Deanie was the loving wife of the late Charles J. Greenholt with whom she shared sixty-five years of marriage until his passing on November 15, 2019.
Deanie started the Kiddie Corner Children's Clothing Store in 1968 and she sold the business in 1975.
Deanie and her husband Charlie founded the Palms Dry Cleaners which they owned and operated from 1975 to 2000. She was the main seamstress and tailor for the business for many years.
In her free time, Deanie enjoyed playing the keyboard, playing cards, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Deanie is survived by her children, Wanda L. Messinger and husband Dan of Hanover, PA, Gary L. Greenholt and wife Carol of Hanover, PA, Debra L. Brenneman and her companion Dave Klunk of Hanover, PA, Jacqueline L. Greenholt and husband Roland Holloway of Austin, TX, and Michael L. Greenholt of Hanover, PA; six grandchildren, Eric Brenneman and wife Katie, Lauren Hutchinson and husband Jason, Matthew Brenneman, Carter Brenneman, Garin Greenholt and wife Rachel, and Olivia Holloway; one great-grandson, Bryce and another great granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by one brother, Edwin J. Bubb.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Deanie's memory to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.