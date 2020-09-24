Gerard (Jerry) Thomas Keffer



Gerard (Jerry) Thomas Keffer, 73, died peacefully on 09/18/20 in Hagerstown, MD due to an extended illness. Jerry was born July 28, 1947 in McSherrystown, PA to Cecilia and William Keffer. He is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Frederick, Margaret (Peg) King, Virginia (Ginny) Reichart, Judith Herman, and Roseann Baublitz. Surviving his death are sister Patricia Hoff, and brothers William II, Francis (Bud), Anthony, Donald, and Stephen, along with his devoted daughter Lacey (Shirley-Keffer) Watson and her husband Christopher and son Zachary Watson. Jerry was also a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.



Jerry was a man of many interests and passions, but Lacey and her family were his top priority. Jerry and Lacey's mother, Valerie Shirley, worked hard to provide her with an exceptional education, experiences and love. He was involved in many of Lacey's activities in and out of school, including his support to her involvement with her Girl Scout troop. He visited and supported Chris and Lacey's many moves through Chris' military career. He was completely devoted to his grandson Zach and took advantage of every opportunity to spend time with him.



Jerry always had a strong work ethic starting with a variety of jobs at a young age. Jerry attended Villanova University, where he aspired to run track with the best. Instead, he developed into a collegiate powerlifting champion. He graduated with a degree in Economics. Jerry worked for the Commerce Department and was very proud of his work as a branch chief.



Jerry was an accomplished athlete who enjoyed not just playing sports but striving for perfection in himself. He loved skydiving, and had over 900 jumps while often competing successfully in competitions. He then decided he should learn to fly the plane, too. Jerry was also an avid golfer, scuba diver, and racquetball player. There was nothing that Jerry did half-way.



Jerry will be remembered for his love of his family and his passion for adventure and learning. He was a friend to many and was always willing to help wherever needed. We pray for his peace.



Due to COVID, a service will not be held.









