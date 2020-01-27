Services
Hanover - Gerald David Bankard, 75, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.

Born November 16, 1944 in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Earl J. and Viola V. (Dull) Bankard. Gerald was the loving husband of Joyce E. (DeGroft) Bankard with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.

Gerald was a 1962 graduate of Westminster High School. He retired from Random House in Westminster, MD after 39 years of service as a warehouse manager.

Mr. Bankard was a former member of the Board of Directors of Carroll County Football League, was a founding member of the Carroll County Chargers, a former member of the Union Mills Lions Club, and former member of the Mayberry Game Protective Association.

Gerald was an avid fisherman, boater, Harley Davidson rider, hunter, and firearms safety instructor.

In addition to his wife Joyce, Gerald is survived by his children, Lisa Kilmartin and husband George of Hampstead, MD, Terri Bankard and fiancé Bob Marlin of Westminster, MD and Jimmy Bloom and fiancée Lou Ann Strevig of Westminster, MD, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, three brothers, Bob Bankard and wife Barbara of Westminster, MD, Don Bankard and wife Mary Jo of Littleton, NC, and Kevin Bankard and wife Janise of Littlestown, PA, and two sisters, Phyllis Bankard and companion Nancy Forney of Westminster, MD and Earlene Carver and husband Larry of Biglerville, PA. He was preceded in death by a grandson, James Edward Louis Bloom and one brother, Harold and an infant sister.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Gerald's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Charlene Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 42, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or the Asera Care Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 180427, Fort Smith, AR 72918.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
