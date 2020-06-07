Germanus W. Orndorff
Hanover - Germanus "Gerry" W. Orndorff Sr., 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Joan C. (Harrison) Orndorff with whom he shared 68 years of marriage.
Born January 13, 1928 in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late William R. and Annie C. (Gebhart) Orndorff.
Gerry retired as owner/operator of G.W. Orndorff and Sons Construction. He was a Certified Professional Estimator and worked as project manager on construction of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Gettysburg Tower to mention a few. Gerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, McSherrystown K of C with the Fr. Cyril J. Allwein fourth degree assembly where he served as past Faithful Navigator, St. Joseph's Holy Name Society and Hanover Elks in which he served as past president of both. Gerry proudly served in the US Army during WW II. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Germanus Orndorff Jr. of Waynesboro, VA, Ronald Orndorff and wife Leslie of Glenville and Andrew Orndorff and wife Patricia of Biglerville; four grandchildren, Tonia George, India Duvall, Germanus Orndorff III and Leo Orndorff; three step-grandchildren, Nicholas Millhimes, Joshua and Emily Leppo; 9 great-grandchildren and one sister, Angela Spraglin of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Perpetua, Ruth, George and Nelson Orndorff, Felicitas "Bisque" Staub, Mary Knox, Agnes Staub, Monica Long and Lucretia Breighner
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Matthew Morelli as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Germanus may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.