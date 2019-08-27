|
Gilbert Francis Hoff
Westminster - Gilbert Francis Hoff, 94 of Westminster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Dove House with his family by his side.
Born May 24, 1925 in Gamber, Maryland, he was the son of the Late Leslie (Pete) Hoff and Treva (Barber) Hoff. He was married to the late Ida Mae (Jenkins) Hoff, his wife of 74 years who passed away on February 2, 2019. He was a Member of Westminster United Methodist Church and has been a faithful Methodist for 85 years. He is survived by son Michael (Mike) Hoff and wife Joyce of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Cindy Buckwalter and husband Rick of Westminster, Heather Hoff and companion Barry of Westminster, Jennifer Hoff-Barr of Stewartstown, PA and Jason Hoff and wife Jessica of Littlestown, PA; seven great-grandchildren Abigail, Trae and Chase Buckwalter, Lauren, Jarred and Lindsay Dell, Alex Hoff and sister Edith Winters of Westminster, MD. Gilbert was predeceased by a son Ronald (Ronnie) F. Hoff and his wife Robyn (Haight) Hoff of Westminster, MD and sister Mildred Weaver of Upperco, MD.
He was a Master Mason of #46 Door to Virtue Lodge, 32nd Degree Master Mason of the Scottish Rite of the Orient of Maryland, Boumi Temple Shrine Club, Western Maryland Shrine Club, Bee Hive Club and Westminster Elks Lodge #2277. Gilbert enjoyed 70 years hunting and fishing outdoors with his Dad, sons and friends. Gilbert also loved Golfing, Traveling, Tractor and Truck Pulling events and watching his great-grandchildren's sporting events for many years. He grew up working with his grandparents on their farm in Gamber, and retired from Westinghouse Electric Corporation after 24 years of service and then worked part time with his sons at Liqua-Grow Turf, Inc. Lawn Care Company.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Methodist Church, 165 East Main Street in Westminster, with Pastor Paul Leatherman and Pastor Malcolm Stranathan officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. There will be a Memorial Service by Door to Virtue Masonic Lodge A F & A M #46 at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Gilbert has requested Memorial Contributions to be made in his Honor to the Boumi Temple , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa,
FL 33607, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 27, 2019