Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Church
220 Third Street
Hanover, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Conewago Chapel Cemetery
Gladys A. Myers


1944 - 2020
Gladys A. Myers Obituary
Gladys A. Myers

Hanover - Gladys Arlene Myers, 76, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.

Born on Sunday, January 16, 1944 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Benjamin and Helen Mae Brown Kuhn. Gladys attended Delone Catholic High School and was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed playing Bingo, watching movies and bowling. A loving mother and grandmother, she always enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include two children, Benjamin A. Myers and his wife, Laura, and Anna M. Palmer and her former husband, Craig, all of Hanover; five grandchildren, Zachary, Sara and Hannah Myers, and Aaron and Nathan Palmer; four brothers, Patrick Kuhn and wife, Connie, Francis Kuhn and wife, Dawn, William Kuhn and wife, Margaret, and Daniel Kuhn and wife, Sandy; six sisters, Rosalie Santana, Emma Kuhn, Loretta Weaver, Diane Hoffman and her husband, Hugh, Sharon Kuhn, and Carlin Thomas and her husband, Dale; her former husband, Joseph A. Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Alfred P., Verley E., James V., Raymond B. and Michael A. Kuhn; and four sisters, Helena T. Reck, Nancy E. Kuhn, Charlotte M. Smith and Shirley A. Kuhn.

The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Monday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover by The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II. Burial will follow in Conewago Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
