Gladys A. Myers
Hanover - Gladys Arlene Myers, 76, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.
Born on Sunday, January 16, 1944 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Benjamin and Helen Mae Brown Kuhn. Gladys attended Delone Catholic High School and was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed playing Bingo, watching movies and bowling. A loving mother and grandmother, she always enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include two children, Benjamin A. Myers and his wife, Laura, and Anna M. Palmer and her former husband, Craig, all of Hanover; five grandchildren, Zachary, Sara and Hannah Myers, and Aaron and Nathan Palmer; four brothers, Patrick Kuhn and wife, Connie, Francis Kuhn and wife, Dawn, William Kuhn and wife, Margaret, and Daniel Kuhn and wife, Sandy; six sisters, Rosalie Santana, Emma Kuhn, Loretta Weaver, Diane Hoffman and her husband, Hugh, Sharon Kuhn, and Carlin Thomas and her husband, Dale; her former husband, Joseph A. Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Alfred P., Verley E., James V., Raymond B. and Michael A. Kuhn; and four sisters, Helena T. Reck, Nancy E. Kuhn, Charlotte M. Smith and Shirley A. Kuhn.
The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held from 6 to 8 PM Monday at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday at St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third Street, Hanover by The Rev. Michael P. Reid, II. Burial will follow in Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020