Gladys I. Crouse
Hanover - Gladys I. Crouse, 84, of Hanover, died Wednesday, Oct 30, at her home. She was the widow of Robert B. Crouse who died Oct 20, 2013. Born Aug 9, 1935 in Kingsdale, Gladys was the daughter of the late Calvin & Emma (Yuengling) Zinn. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Randy A. Crouse & Melanie of Tampa, FL; Robert A. Crouse & Angie of Hanover and Ruth Ann Garrett of Hanover; her 5 grandchildren; a step grandson and 6 great grandchildren; her brother Calvin Zinn of Germany and her sister Mary Jane Laughman of Hanover. Gladys was predeceased by her three sisters: Romaine Snyder, Catherine Mummert and Madeline Zinn. She was a life member of S.A.V.E.S. of Brushtown.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Nov 5, at 10 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Craig Arentz of Christ UCC, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is Monday 6 - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Pallbearers are Mike & Ed Crouse, Lamar, Herb Snyder, Butch Morningstar and Brandon Gilbert. Memorials in Gladys' name may be sent to S.A.V.E.S., 5865 Hanover Rd., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019