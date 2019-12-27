|
Gladys Irene Riley, 90, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, in Hanover, PA. Born on September 6, 1929, in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Byerly Myers and Erma Romaine Therit Myers. She was the beloved wife of the late John Allen Riley, who passed away in 2005.
Gladys was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star.
Surviving her are children: Robert A. Riley and wife Brenda of Palmyra, PA, Douglas E. Riley and wife Kimberly of New Oxford, PA, and Kathy L. Bishop and husband Jerry of Hanover, PA, grandchildren: Beth Riley, Alex Riley, and Erica Quinn and husband Ryan, stepgrandchildren: Nathan McKeldin and wife Kimberly, Jerry Bishop, and Kim Alascio and husband Angelo, a great-grandson: Miles Quinn, stepgreat-grandchildren: Abigail McKeldin, and Lauren, Emily, and Angelo Alascio, and siblings: Sandy Higgins, Dottie Archer, Denny Myers, and Betty Feeser.
She was predeceased by a daughter: Sharon C. Riley, and 9 siblings.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 9-11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys' memory may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.
