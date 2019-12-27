Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Irene Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Irene Riley Obituary
Gladys Irene Riley, 90, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, in Hanover, PA. Born on September 6, 1929, in Hampstead, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Byerly Myers and Erma Romaine Therit Myers. She was the beloved wife of the late John Allen Riley, who passed away in 2005.

Gladys was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Eastern Star.

Surviving her are children: Robert A. Riley and wife Brenda of Palmyra, PA, Douglas E. Riley and wife Kimberly of New Oxford, PA, and Kathy L. Bishop and husband Jerry of Hanover, PA, grandchildren: Beth Riley, Alex Riley, and Erica Quinn and husband Ryan, stepgrandchildren: Nathan McKeldin and wife Kimberly, Jerry Bishop, and Kim Alascio and husband Angelo, a great-grandson: Miles Quinn, stepgreat-grandchildren: Abigail McKeldin, and Lauren, Emily, and Angelo Alascio, and siblings: Sandy Higgins, Dottie Archer, Denny Myers, and Betty Feeser.

She was predeceased by a daughter: Sharon C. Riley, and 9 siblings.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 9-11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow in New Lutheran Cemetery, Manchester, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys' memory may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -