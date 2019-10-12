|
Gladys L. Noel
Hanover - Gladys L. Noel, 84, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center. She was the loving wife of Frederick P. Noel to whom she was married 62years.
Born September 19, 1935 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Grace I. (Hemler) Adams.
Gladys was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover and a 1953 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. She was a member of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, Bonneauville. She enjoyed her Sheltie puppies, and spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Jeffery Noel and wife Christine of Hanover and Gregory Noel and wife Jody of Littlestown; eight grandchildren, Zach and Josh Noel, Matt Noel and wife Meghen, Jessica Scott and husband Erik, Carey Haddock and husband Jeremy, Amy Deatrick and husband Robert and Brian and Ellen Noel; seven great-grandchildren and one brother, William "Bird" Adams. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Noel and a brother, Msgr. Donald Adams.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover. Per Gladys's wishes there will be no visitation prior to the mass.
In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019