Gladys M. Raubenstine
Gladys M. Raubenstine

Hanover - Gladys M. (Boyer) Raubenstine, 98, of Hanover, PA, entered God's care, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the UPMC Hanover Hospital.

Born June 11, 1922, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Effie (Wildasin) Boyer. Gladys was the loving wife of the late Charles T. Raubenstine who died September 4, 2006.

Mrs. Raubenstine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. Gladys worked at Hanover Shoe for 20 years and was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself as well as sewing for others. She was also very active at her church.

Gladys is survived by a brother, Dean Boyer and wife Jean of Hanover, PA, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Mearl Boyer and wife Anna of Spring Grove, PA.

A graveside service to celebrate and remember Gladys will be held 2:15 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with her Pastor Rev. E. Robert Burkhart officiating. All are welcome to bring their own chairs and wear masks and practice social distancing. A viewing will be held from 1- 2 PM, Wednesday, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA.

Serving as casketbearers will be Andy Boyer, Jay Boyer, Shawn Boyer, Nick Boyer, Brian Alwine, and Eric Alwine.

If you wish to make contributions in Gladys' name, the family suggests they be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 127 York Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
