Gladys M. Slusser
Hanover - Gladys M. Slusser, 88, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the wife of Turnie E. Slusser Jr., who died July 9, 2003.
Born May 24, 1931 in Hanover, she was the daughter of George F. Martz Sr. and Edna (Hartlaub) Martz.
Gladys was the mother and homemaker of nine children. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, taught CCD classes for 27 years, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Gladys enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, and spending time with her dog Peaches, family, friends, and her grandchildren.
Surviving are eight children, Anna Snyder and husband Gerald of Littlestown, Theresa Slusser of NJ, Cindy Luckenbaugh and husband Steven of Hanover, Connie Mummert of Gettysburg, Tony Slusser and wife Samiah of Abbottstown, Mary Moran and husband Harp of Hanover, Jude Slusser and wife Wendy of Aspers, and Chris Slusser and wife Lori of Hanover; 29 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her brother, Bernard Martz of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a son Larry Slusser and ten brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Friday 9 am. to 10 am. at St. Joseph Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Contributions in memory of Gladys may be made in the form of masses.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 1, 2019