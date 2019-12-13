Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Sterner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys R. Sterner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys R. Sterner Obituary
Gladys R. Sterner

Hanover - Gladys R. Sterner, 87, of Hanover, died Thurs, Dec 12, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Glenn W. Sterner who died Jan 5, 2010. Born June 12, 1932 in Abbottstown, Gladys was the daughter of the late David & Elsie (Markle) Messinger. She was retired in 1997 from Littlestown Manufacturing after 25 years of employment.

Surviving are her sons: Terry L. Sterner of Spring Grove; Eric J. Sterner of Hanover; Brian K. Sterner of Lancaster; her daughters: Glenda M. Jacoby of Spring Grove and Kimberly A. Auchey of Carlisle; her 8 grandchildren; a step grandchild; her 15 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and her 3 brothers: Donald Messinger of Harrisburg, Earl Messinger of Littlestown and Larry Messinger of York. Gladys was predeceased by her brother, Cleason Messinger. She was a member of Christ U.C.C., Littlestown. She enjoyed reading, solving Word Searches and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Tuesday, Dec 17, at 2 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Nancy Werner, Chaplain at Utz Terrace, officiating. Viewing is Tuesday 1 - 2 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery. Memorials in Gladys' name may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -