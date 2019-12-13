|
Gladys R. Sterner
Hanover - Gladys R. Sterner, 87, of Hanover, died Thurs, Dec 12, 2019 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Glenn W. Sterner who died Jan 5, 2010. Born June 12, 1932 in Abbottstown, Gladys was the daughter of the late David & Elsie (Markle) Messinger. She was retired in 1997 from Littlestown Manufacturing after 25 years of employment.
Surviving are her sons: Terry L. Sterner of Spring Grove; Eric J. Sterner of Hanover; Brian K. Sterner of Lancaster; her daughters: Glenda M. Jacoby of Spring Grove and Kimberly A. Auchey of Carlisle; her 8 grandchildren; a step grandchild; her 15 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and her 3 brothers: Donald Messinger of Harrisburg, Earl Messinger of Littlestown and Larry Messinger of York. Gladys was predeceased by her brother, Cleason Messinger. She was a member of Christ U.C.C., Littlestown. She enjoyed reading, solving Word Searches and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Dec 17, at 2 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Nancy Werner, Chaplain at Utz Terrace, officiating. Viewing is Tuesday 1 - 2 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery. Memorials in Gladys' name may be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace, 2100 Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019