Gladys Wise
Hanover - Gladys E. (Baumgardner) Wise, 101 years, 5 months, 29 days, of Hanover passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late Ross W. Wise who passed away on April 16, 1992.
Born December 13, 1918 in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Alverta (Unger) Baumgardner.
Mrs. Wise worked for Coulson Hill Company in Hanover where she retired after 35 years. She is fondly remembered as a woman who loved her family, loved life and loved flowers.
Gladys is survived by 5 children: Donald M. Wagner of Selins Grove, Audrey R. DeHaven (the late Earl) of East Berlin, Gary E. Little (Dolores) of Hanover, Fred L. Little (Carolann) of Hanover and Victoria M. Nicholson (Daniel) of New Oxford; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 children: Richard M. Wagner and Shirley A. Baumgardner; 2 grandchildren: Joseph Little and Michelle Stahl and 2 great-grandchildren: Casey Staub and Jason Wolf.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Gladys Wise will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11am at Christ United Church of Christ; 131 Christ Church Rd. in Littlestown with Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday from 10am until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ at the above address, or to VNA Hospice; 440 N. Madison St.; Hanover, PA 17331.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Hanover - Gladys E. (Baumgardner) Wise, 101 years, 5 months, 29 days, of Hanover passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 39 years to the late Ross W. Wise who passed away on April 16, 1992.
Born December 13, 1918 in Littlestown, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Alverta (Unger) Baumgardner.
Mrs. Wise worked for Coulson Hill Company in Hanover where she retired after 35 years. She is fondly remembered as a woman who loved her family, loved life and loved flowers.
Gladys is survived by 5 children: Donald M. Wagner of Selins Grove, Audrey R. DeHaven (the late Earl) of East Berlin, Gary E. Little (Dolores) of Hanover, Fred L. Little (Carolann) of Hanover and Victoria M. Nicholson (Daniel) of New Oxford; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 children: Richard M. Wagner and Shirley A. Baumgardner; 2 grandchildren: Joseph Little and Michelle Stahl and 2 great-grandchildren: Casey Staub and Jason Wolf.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Gladys Wise will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11am at Christ United Church of Christ; 131 Christ Church Rd. in Littlestown with Rev. Craig E. Arentz officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday from 10am until the start of the service at the church.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ at the above address, or to VNA Hospice; 440 N. Madison St.; Hanover, PA 17331.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.