Glenn E. Simpson, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living Center. Born May 28, 1926 in Petersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Edward and Ella (Keplinger) Simpson. Mr. Simpson was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Jean E. (Leedy) Simpson, whom he married on September 16, 1944, she died in 2017. Glenn moved to Gettysburg with his family in 1933. They farmed what is known as the Gettysburg Turf Farm in Cumberland Township. Glenn's parents died when he was at a young age and he was raised by his brother Ralph and his wife Laura on the Daniel Lady Farm on the Hanover Road in Gettysburg. He started his career working in the dairy farm business. Later he went to work with his older brother Ernest Simpson, at Simpson Metal and Machine Shop, building steel structures on the Gettysburg College Campus, Gettysburg High School Auditorium, Keefauver School and Delone Catholic High School. In 1955, Glenn started a construction business building residential homes with Northern Homes, Inc. of Hudson Falls, NY and Chambersburg, PA. He constructed hundreds of homes in Adams and York Counties and Northern Maryland. Glenn retired in 2005 after working in the construction business for more than fifty years in both residential and commercial projects. He was a member of the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren where he had served as a Deacon, member of Church Council and with Youth Fellowship. His memberships included; Adams County Home Builders Association, Pennsylvania Builders Association, Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce, Hanover Chamber of Commerce, Gettysburg Exchange Club and Lake Heritage Fishing Club. He had served on the 1st Lake Heritage Supervisory Board and was a former member of the Straban Township Board of Supervisors. Glenn enjoyed his family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, flounder fishing and fishing at Lake Heritage, woodworking in his shop, hunting on the Simpson Farm and his annual deer hunting trip to the Weikert Cabin. He enjoyed sports, bowling every Monday night with the guys, avid Baltimore Orioles fan and never missed a Gettysburg High School football game for many years. Glenn loved his family dearly, his beloved wife Jean, daughters, Linda Simpson Gebhart and husband Ken, Sandra L. Weikert and husband George, son, Rod G. Simpson and wife Jen all of Gettysburg, eight grandchildren; Jess, Jamie, Ben, Owen, Jeni, Adam, Abby and Kyle, eleven great grandchildren; Lily, Delilah, Colton, Chase, Claire, Jane, Jake, Brewer, Duke, Gavin and Kennedy, brother-in-law, Robert Leedy of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nine siblings; Sarah Raffensperger, Ruby Kuykendall, Opal Kile, Ralph, Huston, Charles, Ernest, Carl and Lee Simpson. A private interment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to Gettysburg Church of The Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Adams County Tech Prep C/O Adams County Home Builders Association.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020