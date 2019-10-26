Resources
Hanover - Glenn H. Davidson, 78, of Hanover, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Maureen H. (Smith) Davidson to whom he was married 53 years.

Born July 16, 1941 in Winnipeg, Canada, he was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Hampton) Davidson.

Glenn was retired from Southern California Edison. He was a member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during Vietnam. Glenn loved his Rottweilers, and working in his yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Glenn T. Davidson of Arizona, Shannon Contreras and husband Mark of California, and Carrie Baublitz and husband Ed of Hanover; one sister, Shelley Burgess of Marysville, WA; ten grandchildren, Karly, Riley, Jordan, Gracie, Sophia, Brandon, Micah, Christa, Kayla, and Jonathan; and two great-grandchildren, Severin and Leo.

Services and burial will be held privately.

Contributions in memory of Glenn may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
