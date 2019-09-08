|
|
Glenn Hoover
Hanover - Glenn H. Hoover, 88 of Hanover passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley E. (Wolf) Hoover.
Born October 19, 1930 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Grover C. and Minnie (Becker) Hoover.
Glenn was a very active, long-time member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Hanover. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Mr. Hoover is survived by 2 children: Martin G. Hoover and his wife, Rita of York and Patty A. Wolf and her husband, Brad of Littlestown; daughter-in-law Barb Hoover, wife of Glenn's late son, Todd D. Hoover. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Josh M. Hoover and his fiancée, Holly Reaves of York, Megan Fatland and her husband, Travis of Dover, Jessica M. Runk and her husband, Tracy Prince of Spring Grove, Nathan D. Runk and his wife, Jessica of Hanover, Ethan D. Hoover of New Oxford; 7 great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
In addition to his parents and his son, Todd, Glenn was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
A funeral service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11am at Trinity Church of the Nazarene; 205 Fulton St.; Hanover, PA 17331 with Rev. David Breedlove officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Monday from 10am until the start of the service at the church. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in Glenn's name may be made to VNA Hospice; 440 N. Madison St.; Hanover, PA 17331, or to Trinity Church of the Nazarene at the above address
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 8, 2019