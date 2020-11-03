1/2
Glenn R. Gastley
Glenn R. Gastley

Hanover - Glenn R. Gastley, 77, of Hanover, peacefully entered into God's eternal care on Monday November 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Carol A. (Arentz) Gastley with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Born Thursday, February 18, 1943 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Elmer R. and Mary A. (Kuhn) Gastley.

Glenn was retired from Schindler Elevator in Gettysburg after 33 years of service. He was a 1961 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and proudly served his country in the US Air Force. Glenn was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover, a life member of the Hanover VFW. Glenn enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family and friends and especially going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife are two children, Gregory A. Gastley of Hanover and Kimberly R. Trees and husband Alan of Thomasville, four grandchildren, Chelsea Fenby and husband Josiah, Kayla Gastley and twin grandsons, Donovan and Jacob Trees; three great-grandchildren, Zachary Sanders and Liam and Elenore Rose Fenby and his beloved canine buddy Oliver. He was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey T. Gastley and siblings, Mary Herring, John Gastley, Romanus Gastley, twin sisters Joann Moritz and Peggy Gastley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on November 8, 2020 at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with prayers at 5:00.

Contributions in memory of Glenn may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA. 16648.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com








Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service
NOV
8
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
