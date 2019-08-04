Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Shell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria A. Shell


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria A. Shell Obituary
Gloria A. Shell

Hanover - Gloria A. Shell, 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, Hanover. She was the wife of Richard J. Shell to whom she was married 66 years.

Born December 31, 1926 in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of George J. and Lilith (Sullivan) McDougal.

Gloria retired as a Nursing Home Caregiver. She was a member of the YWCA Wives Club. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop, crafting, sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Richard S. Shell and wife Teresa of Rindge, NH, Kevin P. Shell and wife Deborah of Andover, MA, and Dana A. Shell and wife Annemarie of Charlottesville, VA; five granddaughters, Brianna J., Samantha L., Danielle A., Hannah, and Sophie Shell; and one sister, Claire L. MacNamara of MA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. McDougal.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now