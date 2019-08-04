|
Gloria A. Shell
Hanover - Gloria A. Shell, 92, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Center, Hanover. She was the wife of Richard J. Shell to whom she was married 66 years.
Born December 31, 1926 in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of George J. and Lilith (Sullivan) McDougal.
Gloria retired as a Nursing Home Caregiver. She was a member of the YWCA Wives Club. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling, volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop, crafting, sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Richard S. Shell and wife Teresa of Rindge, NH, Kevin P. Shell and wife Deborah of Andover, MA, and Dana A. Shell and wife Annemarie of Charlottesville, VA; five granddaughters, Brianna J., Samantha L., Danielle A., Hannah, and Sophie Shell; and one sister, Claire L. MacNamara of MA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald A. McDougal.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Mr. Thomas Aumen officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 4, 2019