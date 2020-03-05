|
|
Gloria B. Myers
East Berlin - Gloria B. (Goulden) Myers, 87, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Richard E. "Dick" Myers, her husband of 66 years.
Gloria was born June 6, 1932, in Adams Co., the daughter of the late Lawrence C. and Bertha M. (Small) Goulden.
Gloria was a 1951 graduate of East Berlin High School, and an active member of Paradise Lutheran Church in Thomasville. After graduating, Gloria worked at United Dye and York Hoover Casket. After raising her children, Gloria worked for Mummert's Trucking, York Cash Register, and as a licensed real estate agent working with her husband. Gloria and Dick built and operated the East Berlin Car Wash for 10 years.
In addition to her husband Dick, Gloria is survived by a daughter, Sharon E. Myers and her husband Michael, two sons, David S. Myers and his wife Sheila, and Timothy A. Myers and his wife Lisa, all of East Berlin, five granddaughters, Nicole Harnish, Alexandria Russel, Devon Myers, Amanda Hockensmith and Carley Myers and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Goulden, and five sisters, Ethel Krout, Dorothy DeHaven, Grace Trimmer, Helena Leas and Shirley Wildasin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 AM, at Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd, Thomasville, with Rev. Sigrid Hipkiss officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, and on Wednesday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020