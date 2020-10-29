1/
Gloria F. Miller
1926 - 2020
Gloria F. Miller

Gettysburg - Gloria F. (Miller) Miller, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Genesis Health Care, The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Arthur A. Miller, who died August 20, 1995.

Gloria was born August 4, 1926 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Maurice and Helen (Bentzel) Miller.

Gloria was a member of Emory United Methodist Church in New Oxford, and in her younger years, was employed with Knouse Foods in Biglerville.

Gloria is survived by a brother, Woody Miller and his wife Ruth of New Oxford and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 AM from Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, with the Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
