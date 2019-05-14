Gloria J. Freeman



Hanover - Gloria Jean Freeman, 76, of Hanover, PA, went to be with the Lord at 2:36 PM



Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving girls.



Born July 22, 1942 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence E. and Marguerite F. (Wolf) Schuhart. She was the loving wife of the late Tommy D. Freeman, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, until his passing on March 2, 2015.



Gloria attended Delone Catholic High School and was a member of St. Joseph



Catholic Church, Hanover PA. She worked as a seamstress at JC Penny for many years doing alterations and then worked in home care until her retirement in 2010.



Gloria lived a full life, she was a devoted wife and wonderful Mother, she treasured her 5 girls and embraced every moment with them. She was a grandmother and great grandma. She was an excellent seamstress and a wiz with the crochet hooks. She was a superb cook and had a flair for baking, especially her sugar cookies. She enjoyed her weekly outings to St. Vincents Bingo. She was steadfast in her love for her furbabies, Sammi, Pudge, Skippy and Daisy.



Tears will be shed now that she is gone, but many will smile because she lived and touched their lives in so many ways. Gloria is survived by her five adoring daughters, Cindy M. Freeman Kipple and her husband Mark, Laura J. Freeman Duck and her husband Timothy, Jo A. Freeman Wildasin, Gina K. Freeman Barnhart and her Fiance' Sean Neiderer and Kelly Freeman Reh and her Fiance' Tracy Albrecht. Her twelve grandchildren, Tony, Derek and Joshua Kipple, Tommy and Katie Duck and Leah Wilcox, Andrew, Eric and Zack Wildasin and Jackson, Jacob and Johnnie Barnhart; thirteen great grand; two sisters whom she dearly loved, Darlene Neiderer and Gail Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her grandaughter, Taylor A. Duck.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Serving as casketbearers will be her grandsons: Tommy Duck, Jacob Barnhart, Tony Kipple, Josh Kipple, Eric Wildasin, Derek Kipple and Zack Wildasin.



Contributions in memory of Gloria may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis , TN 38105



