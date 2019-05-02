|
|
Gloria J. Groft
Hanover - Gloria Jean (Dell) Groft, 76, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. She was the loving wife of Carl F. Groft, Hanover. Together they shared 58 years of marriage.
She was born November 3, 1942 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Byers0 Dell.
Gloria worked as a housekeeper for the former Richard McAllister Hotel, Hanover for 20 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Carl F. Groft, Jr. and wife Shelby, Hanover, Mark Groft, Sr., Hanover and Jeune Glessner, Hanover; brothers and sisters, Pork Dell, Dave Dell, Dennis Dell, Donna Baugher, Sylvia Humphrey and Toni Bolen; 14 grandchildren that she loved very much, Crystal Gebhart, Amazette Gebhart, Emily Jacoby, Ashley Groft, Chelsea Groft, Samantha Groft, Stephanie Groft, Mark Groft, Jr., Misty Groft, Gloria Groft, Michael Glessner, Tyler Glessner, Desirae Glessner and Alexis Glessner and 21 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Monalisa E. (Groft) Jacoby, brothers, Robert Dell, Sr. and Chuck Dell and sister, Jeanie Smith.
Family and friends will meet at 9:30 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle Street, Hanover to go in procession to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd Street, Hanover for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Michael P. Reid, II as celebrant. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hanover. Serving as pallbearers will be, Jonathan Alban, Jr., Mark Groft, Jr., Cameron Glessner, Andre Caban, Pork Dell and Stan Bolen.
Published in Evening Sun on May 2, 2019