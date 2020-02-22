|
|
Gloria M. Angel
Hanover - Gloria M. Angel, 90, entered into God's eternal care on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hanover Hall.
Born on Thursday, July 11, 1929 in Hanover, she was the only child of the late Carl E. and Gertrude Noel Willet and wife of 58 years to the late Raymond C. Angel, who died in 2011. She had been a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, York Street. As a young lady, she enjoyed roller skating, dancing, playing cards and Bingo. Raymond and Gloria were known to dance the "Jitterbug" on many occasions, even winning some competitions. Gloria introduced her son and his wife in 1971 by saying to Sandy, "You are going to love my son." Gloria was correct and they later married.
Surviving is her son, Scott Angel and his wife, Sandy, of Hanover and a granddaughter, Stephanie Angel Lawrence and her husband, Joey, of McSherrystown and a great-grandson, Hudson Gray Lawrence.
The funeral will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Panebaker Funeral Home, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover with The Rev. Larry A. McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020