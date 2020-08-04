Gloria Mae Baugher



Hanover - Gloria Mae Baugher, 89, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Born January 3, 1931, in York, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Carrie Ferree.



Surviving are her son, Lynn Baugher of Hanover; and sister, Jean Douglass.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Neta Kerchner and Dorcas Albrecht; and 2 brothers, Leon and Arthur Ferree.



Per her wishes, there will be no services.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.









