Gloria Mae Baugher
Hanover - Gloria Mae Baugher, 89, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Born January 3, 1931, in York, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Carrie Ferree.
Surviving are her son, Lynn Baugher of Hanover; and sister, Jean Douglass.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Neta Kerchner and Dorcas Albrecht; and 2 brothers, Leon and Arthur Ferree.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.