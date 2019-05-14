|
Gloria Milburn
Hanover - Gloria Daisy Milburn, 85, of Hanover passed peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Theodore Ford Milburn who died July 5, 2006.
Born April 25, 1934 in Orrtanna, PA she was the daughter of the late William T. Glass and Myrtle I. (Cullison) Ditzler.
During her lifetime, Gloria played the piano and organ for more than 30 years in local churches. Later in life, her joy was her several cats who made their home with her.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Judy Bollinger and her husband Kenneth of New Oxford, Vonnie Fay Milburn of Hanover, T. Albert Milburn and his wife Sandy of New Oxford and Cindy Orewiler and her husband Kevin of Hanover; three sisters, Alice Bollinger of Aspers, Joy Leese of Littlestown and Debbie Wolf of Hanover; three brothers, James and Jack Ditzler both of Hanover and Rick Ditzler of Dover; eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her son Kevin L. Milburn; her brother Ray Ditzler, her sister Sherry Bevins and her great-grandson.
A service to celebrate the life of Gloria Milburn will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and then again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover; serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Bollinger, Dave Berkey, Daryl Kinard, Chad Milburn, Mitch Orewiler and Gerry Shue.
Published in Evening Sun on May 14, 2019