|
|
Gordon H. "Gordy" Sager
Hanover - Gordon H. "Gordy" Sager, 75, entered God's eternal care, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born October 6, 1943, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Melvin and Clara (Warner) Sager. Gordon was the loving husband of the late Jean M. (Lippy) Sager with whom he shared 44 years of marriage until her passing on Saturday, November 20, 2010. For the past 8 years, he enjoyed the friendship of Shirley A. (Leppo) Sager.
Gordy was a member of St. Bartholomew United Church ECLA, Hanover. He was a 1961 graduate of South Western High School. He worked for over 35 years as a machinist at P.H. Glatfelter Paper Company until his retirement.
Gordy enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing softball, and especially watching his grandchildren's activities. He loved the outdoors and especially hunting white tail deer with his son and grandkids.
Gordy is survived by one daughter, Cathy J. Harman and husband, Michael A. of Hanover; one son, Todd G. Sager and his wife, Debra L. of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Amanda, David, Brittany, Katie, Erin, Tori, and Jake; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Kodi, and Kaydence; three brothers, Larry Sager of Hanover, PA , Brad Sager of Hanover, PA and Darrell Sager of New Oxford, PA, and one sister, Darlene Matthews of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Sager and a sister, Judy Korbal.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Gordy's life will be held 11 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with the Rev. Steven Thomas and Scott Sager officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
Serving as casketbearers will be Michael Harman, Dwayne Sager, Brian Sager, David Sager, Jake Sager, and Keith Daugherty.
Contributions in memory of Gordy may be made to the , 101 Erford Road Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Oct. 8, 2019