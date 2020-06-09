Grace A. Kraft
Hanover - Grace A. Kraft, 99, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born on Sunday, December 5, 1920 in Heidelberg Township, she was a daughter of the late George and Relda Myers Stauffer. She is also preceded in death by her husband George W. Kraft, who died in 1980; a son, Dale Kraft; a son-in-law, David L. Baral; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Grace Baral; and a sister, Ruthanna Lauchman. Grace was a homemaker most of her life, but was a delivery person for the Merchandiser for a number of years. She was a also a member of the St. Peter's (Lischey's) United Church of Christ, and enjoyed building puzzles.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah E. Baral of Spring Grove; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Baral and his wife, Julie, Cynthia Crimmel and her husband, Brian, and Rebecca Baral; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Raubenstine; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be asked to wear masks. Burial will follow at Jefferson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St, Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
