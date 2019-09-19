|
Grace M. Greger
Hanover - Grace M. Greger, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born June 23, 1926 in Glenside, PA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore & Theresa (Castanara) Moneglia. Grace was the loving wife of George P. Greger with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Grace was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, PA. She enjoyed arts, crafts and ceramics in her free time, but she especially loved being with her family.
In addition to her loving husband, George, Grace is survived by her children, George P. Greger - Holt and wife Nansi of Pittsboro, NC, Stephen R. Greger and wife Amanda of Elmira, NY and Deborah G. Miller of Sykesville, MD; 3 grandchildren, Jessica Greger, Casey Bernath,
and Erin Greger; three step-grandchildren, Cody Ripley, Chase Ripley, and Owen Ripley; two great grandchildren, Rose Marie and Eden James; and one sister-in-law, Josephine Penecale. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul & Joseph Moneglia; and four sisters, Marion Keyburn, Frances Moffa, Rose Snyder, and Connie Morasco.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hannover, PA, with Father Matthew Morelli as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Church. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church Cemetery, Glenside, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Amedisys Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 19, 2019