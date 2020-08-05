Gregory A. Davis
New Oxford -
Gregory A. "Greg" Davis, 59, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his residence.
Greg was born December 4, 1960, in Corning, NY, the son of the late Robert Davis.
Greg was employed with Clarke's Company, North America for 21 years. He loved to garden and grow hot peppers.
Greg is survived by two sons, Allen Davis of New Oxford and Jeremy Davis, one aunt, Shirley Brownell of Painted Post, NY, and three cousins, Kim Brownell of Campbell, NY, Joe Brownell and his wife Diane of Painted Post, NY, and Dan Brownell of Chattanooga, TN. He was predeceased by one brother, Bruce Davis, one uncle, Jim Brownell, and his dog and best friend, Beowulf.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
