Bonneauville - Gregory Jerome Orndorff, age 76, was born the seventh of 7 children to Mary (Hawn) and Lawrence Orndorff, Sr. on May 8, 1944 and gained his angel wings on Oct.7, 2020 after a fiercely fought battle with prostate cancer. He spent his entire life in Bonneauville, PA where he, alongside his wife Vonnie, raised their 3 children and provided a "home away from home" to many friends of their children and grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Clint' or "Pappy Greg".
Greg married Veronica Jean Weishaar, the woman he always called the "Love of his life" on Sept. 28, 1968 at St. Joseph the Worker Church in Bonneauville, PA. Together as a true life love story, they spent 52 wonderful years in a home Greg built himself where they raised their three children. Countless holiday celebrations, fall parties, nights of back porch campfires drinking Greg's own homemade cider and wine, harvesting vegetables from his bountiful
garden, hours working on Vintage Pontiacs in the garage, time spent helping Vonnie with her quilt making and mornings enjoying Greg's famous hot cakes and sausage were spent in that home where Greg ultimately passed away in a room he built to spend his last days surrounded by his family and friends.
Greg is also survived by his daughter and 2 sons. Karen is married to Mike Bollinger and they have 3 children. Their son Tyler is married to Brittany (Hewitt) and Greg was known as "Pappaw" to their daughter Addison and baby boy due in November. Their son Jacob is married to Alyssa (Sanders) and they reside in Pittsville, MD and their daughter Kristin is currently a junior at Salisbury University in MD.
Greg and Vonnie's oldest son Eric is married to Melissa (Griggs) and they reside in Jefferson, MD. Greg was known as Pappy to their children Connor, Catherine and Caroline all at home. Greg's youngest son Kurt is married to Amanda (Rager) and they live in Woodbine, MD. Greg was known as "Pap O" to their children Simon and Alise at home.
Greg was the last of seven children. He had 3 brothers and 3 sisters all deceased. They were Joseph Orndorff, Lawrence Orndorff Jr., Mary Gardner, Ruth Noble, Nadine Trostle and Frances Orndorff. He was also a brother in law to 9 of his wife's siblings. Those include Michael (Victoria) Weishaar, Elaine Clabaugh, Robert (Frances) Weishaar, Steve Weishaar (deceased), Sharon (Mike) Rang, Deborah Redding, David Weishaar, Cindy (Sam) Hartlaub and Pam (Brian) Arentz. He was affectionately known as " Uncle Greg" to countless nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Greg enjoyed many times sitting on the back porch, enjoying grapes from
his grape arbor talking with them as the years went by. He enjoyed nothing more than hearing stories of their lives and providing guidance and love to them through the years. The roots he planted will grow for years to come and the stories will be told for generations to come.
Greg spent 50 years of his life as a bricklayer, a member of the International Union of Bricklayers Allied Craftsmen Pa Local 5. He provided knowledge, a guiding hand and a stern reprimand when needed to his crews and built many beautiful schools, malls and homes with hands and love through the years. He was known as "The Foreman" on an endless number of his children's home improvement projects. He also enjoyed his memberships in the Catholic
War Veterans Club and the GTO Association.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Monika Joshi, her nurse coordinator Jaida Ditzler and the amazing team at Hershey Medical center as well as the staff at the Hanover/Spring Grove VNA hospice. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish or the VNA Hospice of Hanover/Spring Grove.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9-11 am Friday Oct. 16 at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Hanover St. in Bonneauville followed by a private family service in the church officiated by Fr. Benny Jose. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Due to a limited Covid attendance requirement, the service will be live-streamed on the St. Joseph the Worker Facebook page. All attending are kindly asked to wear masks and social distance for both the visitation and the family service.
