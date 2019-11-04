|
Gwendolyn A. Hartlaub
McSherrystown - Gwendolyn A. Hartlaub, 85, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. She was the wife of Joseph H. Hartlaub who died November 7, 1990.
Born April 1, 1934 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary L. (Leppo) Miller.
Gwen was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown and previously was a girl scout leader. She was very crafty with sewing, crocheting, making rosaries and flower design to mention a few. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Anne E. Groft of New Oxford and Gregory Hartlaub and wife Lori of Coatesville; five grandchildren, Mark Groft, Jamie Renna, Chris Groft, Beth Ashcraft and Kate Hartlaub; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Aria, Aiden, Hannah and Nora; two sisters, Bibby R. Klunk of McSherrystown and Mary Jo Lawrence of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a son in law, James M. Groft; and two sisters, Jean Little and Patricia Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown.
Contributions in memory of Gwendolyn may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019