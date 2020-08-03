1/1
H. Joseph Sauble
H. Joseph Sauble

Hanover - H. Joseph Sauble, 65, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born August 19, 1954 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Harold B. and Kathryn L. (Spiridonoff) Sauble. Joe was the loving husband of Margaret M. (Breighner) Sauble with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

Joe was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United State Marine Corps. He was a self-employed trucker for forty years.

Joe was an avid football fan and loved the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland. He loved his children and grandchildren, was an animal lover, liked birdwatching, and working on trucks.

In addition to his loving wife, Margaret, Joe is survived by his children, Joseph H. Sauble of Hanover, PA, Nicholas D. Sauble of Hanover, PA, Sherry L. Brady of East Berlin, PA, and Jesse A. Sauble of Hanover, PA; nine grandchildren; and two brothers, Steven B. Sauble and David Sauble, both of Hanover, PA.

A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor, the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am at the church, due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service and visitation will be required to wear masks. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
