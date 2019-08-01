|
Hallie Ann Renee Nace
Hanover - Hallie Ann Renee Nace, sweet angel of Jonathan Q. and Brittany N. (Wolfe) Nace was stillborn on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.
In addition to her loving parents, Hallie leaves behind her paternal grandparents, Randall T. and Wanda S. (Runkle) Nace, her maternal grandparents, Allan S. and Julie A. (Reynolds) Wolfe, as well as Great Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dawn R. (Raubenstine) Nace.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 1, 2019