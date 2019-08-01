Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Hallie Nace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hallie Ann Renee Nace


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hallie Ann Renee Nace Obituary
Hallie Ann Renee Nace

Hanover - Hallie Ann Renee Nace, sweet angel of Jonathan Q. and Brittany N. (Wolfe) Nace was stillborn on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover.

In addition to her loving parents, Hallie leaves behind her paternal grandparents, Randall T. and Wanda S. (Runkle) Nace, her maternal grandparents, Allan S. and Julie A. (Reynolds) Wolfe, as well as Great Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dawn R. (Raubenstine) Nace.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now