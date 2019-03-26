|
|
Hallie M. Anderson
Littlestown - Hallie M. Anderson, 97, of Littlestown, died Sat., March 23, at Hanover Hall. She was the widow of Aleck J. Anderson who died July 7, 2009. Born Jan 24, 1922 in Mt. Airy, MD, Hallie was the daughter of the late Samuel & Jesse (Snyder) Hoffman. She was a homemaker and farmer.
Surviving are her son Richard A. Anderson & Linda of San Antonio, TX; her daughter Shirley L. Anderson of Carlisle; her grandchildren Mark Anderson and Karen Miller; 4 great grandchildren and her sister Betty Lambert of Westminster. Hallie was predeceased by her son Ronald S. Anderson; her brothers Paul, George & Rudell Hoffman and her sister Ruth Thompson. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Hallie loved animals and flowers and enjoyed gardening and being outside.
Funeral Service is Friday, March 29, at 11 A.M. at St. John's with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is Thursday, March 28, 6 - 8 P.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Hallie's name may be sent to her church @ 665 St. Johns Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 26, 2019