Harold A. Huff
Abbottstown - Harold A. Huff, 92, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Miriam I. (Baker) Huff, his wife of 67 years.
Harold was born September 14, 1927, in Hanover, the son of the late Milton A. and Annie (Hull) Huff.
Harold was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
In addition to his wife Miriam, Harold is survived by four daughters, Lynne D. Wallet and her husband Lee of Hanover, Lona D. Mellott and husband Ronald of Dover, Lori D. Ashman of Wellsville, and Laurel D. Huff and her companion Edgar Bechtel of Abbottstown, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa D. Huff and a sister, Helen Wertz. Harold was a devoted husband and father, and his presence will be greatly missed.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020