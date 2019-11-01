Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Harold B. Hoover

Harold B. Hoover Obituary
Harold B. Hoover

Hanover - Harold B. "June" Hoover, 87 of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday November 1, 2019 at his home. He was the companion of Dolores M. "Dory" (Wintrode) Sheely with whom he spent 54 years.

Born June 16, 1932 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Edward and Erma (Ruby) Hoover.

June was a self-employed auto mechanic. He was a 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover. When he wasn't working on cars, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking through Codorus and especially spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving in addition to his companion are her four children, Deborah Sheely of New Oxford, Harold Sheely of Hanover, Dale Sheely and wife Terry of McSherrystown and Sherry Sheely of Hanover; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Erlene Hoover of Hanover; nieces and nephews, James W. Staub Jr., Patricia A. Hubbard, Anthony B. Staub, Kathy E. Staub, Michael E. Staub and Andrea R. Hoover. He was preceded in death by a sister Jean M. Staub; brother in law, James W. "Spook" Staub and Dolores' son, Steve Sheely.

A Prayer Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Burial will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover. Relatives and friends will be received Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be; James, Anthony and Michael Staub, Matt Albright, Jeb Mahone and Blane Kuhn.

Contributions in memory of June may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Raise the Cross Fund, 220 Third Street, Hanover, PA 17331.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
