Cross Keys - Harold Cleve Grimm (80), recently of Cross Keys, PA, passed away on June 27, 2019. Born in Uniontown, PA on June 1,1939 to parents Clarence Harold and Sarah Belle Harper Grimm, he is survived by wife Patricia, daughters Sharon Grimm (Stacey), and Karolyn Jenkins (Thomas), grandchildren Laura and David, sisters Marjorie Humphrey and Virginia Prouty (George), brother Richard Grimm, and his aunt Betty Casterwiler as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, his uncles Sam, Bill, Charles, and Harry, his brothers-in-law Dick and Sonny, and his sisters-in-law Leslie and Jo Ann. Harold graduated from Juniata College and received a masters degree from SUNY Potsdam Teachers College. He taught Social Studies at Goshen High School (NY) for 34 years until retiring in 1995. Fond of golf, travel, food, gardening, square dancing, learning and teaching, he had many good friends with whom he enjoyed talking and joking. A little known fact of which he was particularly proud was that he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1956. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 until 11:30 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 680 CHERRY TREE LANE, Uniontown, PA. Funeral Services will follow immediately at 11:30. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park 132 Twin Hills Road, Brier Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a in his honor. A Memorial Service will be held at Nicarry Meetinghouse, Cross Keys Village, at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 2, 2019